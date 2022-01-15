Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.19 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 75212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Specifically, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,925,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.