FDM Group’s (FDM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,190 ($16.15) price target on the stock.

FDM opened at GBX 1,186 ($16.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.97. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($18.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,199.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,196.02.

In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($16.06), for a total transaction of £6,376,370 ($8,655,314.24).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

