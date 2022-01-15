Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,055 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after buying an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after buying an additional 146,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

