Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,371,806 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £22.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

