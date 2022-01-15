Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

