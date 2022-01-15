Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,695,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,304. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

