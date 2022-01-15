Financial Contrast: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) versus PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81% PennantPark Investment 204.22% 5.81% 3.02%

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and PennantPark Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.55 -$35.45 million $0.16 155.56 PennantPark Investment $81.59 million 5.78 $166.62 million $2.49 2.82

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. PennantPark Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and PennantPark Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 PennantPark Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. PennantPark Investment has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than PennantPark Investment.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also act as a co-investor.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The firm may also make non-control equity and debt investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation was founded on January 11, 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

