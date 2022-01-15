Financial Review: IDW Media (IDW) & Its Peers

IDW Media (NYSE: IDW) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IDW Media to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% IDW Media Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

25.6% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million -$13.80 million -3.47 IDW Media Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.68

IDW Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 58.65%. Given IDW Media’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

IDW Media peers beat IDW Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

