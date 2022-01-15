First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 424.7% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First High-School Education Group worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 118,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. First High-School Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

