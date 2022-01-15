First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $108,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01.

