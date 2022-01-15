First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

