First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

