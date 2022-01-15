First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

