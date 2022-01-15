First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 31658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

About First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.