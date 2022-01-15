First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.34. Approximately 70,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 186,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,340,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,861,000 after acquiring an additional 139,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,756,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 803,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,417 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

