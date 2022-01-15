First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 21,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

