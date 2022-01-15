First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAD stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $116.06. 25,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,915. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

