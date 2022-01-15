First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) is J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s 7th Largest Position

J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF comprises 4.7% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $22.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.