FirstCoin (FRST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,213.94 and $66.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,032.27 or 1.00183981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00045967 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00718023 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

