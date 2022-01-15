Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Trading Down 5.2%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.