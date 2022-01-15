FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,776 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.14% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $245,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

Shares of FLT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

