FLETA (FLETA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.12 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $63.73 million and $8.12 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

