FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $915,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR opened at $52.12 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $5.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

