Flixxo Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $188.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

