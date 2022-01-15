Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Flowers Foods worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

FLO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

