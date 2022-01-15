Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 2,033.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from 17,100.00 to 16,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,697.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $77.76 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

