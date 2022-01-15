Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

FLUX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Flux Power stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $19.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

