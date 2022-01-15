Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,512.35

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,512.35 ($20.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,375 ($18.66). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,392.50 ($18.90), with a volume of 38,831 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,512.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,489.30. The stock has a market cap of £816.87 million and a PE ratio of 28.89.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.