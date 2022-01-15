Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 3,200 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $24,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $8.49 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forian by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Forian by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

