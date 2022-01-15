Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 3,200 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $24,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $8.49 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
About Forian
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
