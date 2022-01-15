FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth $102,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

