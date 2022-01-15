Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 868 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

