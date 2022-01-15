Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYJ opened at $62.36 on Friday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

