Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.