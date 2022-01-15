Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 509,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $288.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

