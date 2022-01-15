Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,600 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 6.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSS opened at $348.54 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.37.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

