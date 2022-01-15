Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 6,300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

