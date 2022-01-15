Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,195. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

