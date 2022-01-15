Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the December 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.
Shares of FTS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 342,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.
About Fortis
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.