Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the December 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 342,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

