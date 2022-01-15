Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$61.00 at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.75.

TSE:FTS opened at C$58.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

