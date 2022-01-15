Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 60,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. Fortive has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

