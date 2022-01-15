Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Fortive worth $37,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

