Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 166,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Raine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 838.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 178,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

