FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 1,808 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

