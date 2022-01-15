Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.32. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 37,702 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.