FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.88). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

