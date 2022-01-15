FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. Decreased by Truist Securities (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Truist Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Bally’s by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

