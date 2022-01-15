FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capreit Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$236.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

