FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $574.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 over the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.