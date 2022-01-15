FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Lifted by Analyst

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trane Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.