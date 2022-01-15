FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.